BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bars and restaurants have been dealing with the harsh realities of not being allowed to let people inside their businesses. Instead, they can only do takeout and delivery.

And, those businesses have gotten instructions from the state on what exactly they can do.

The instructions bars, restaurants and catering businesses have gotten is a few pages long and spells a lot of things out.

Of course Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day, a day that's supposed to be busy for bars and restaurants.

First things first, no more dining in. Bars and restaurants may sell alcohol, that can be consumed off the premises, as long as it's sealed, so a can or a bottle, and has to be purchased with food. Bars and restaurants can sell alcohol for takeout and it can be delivered.

Breweries, distilleries and wineries can still make their product.

Marco's Italian Restaurant on Buffalo's West Side is one of many businesses that's moved to doing only takeout and this, has resulted in layoffs.

"Never in 33 years did I even cut an employee let alone layoff my entire staff, so it's devastating," said Marco Sciortino, the owner of Marco's Italian Restaurant. He says he's had to layoff 17 workers.

We took a look at bars and restaurants on Elmwood Avenue and found a lot of them closed. Some are open and now have signs up saying they can only do takeout.

At Hotel Henry, they will be launching a new online takeout service, for people to order and pay for their food.

According to Governor Cuomo's order on bars and restaurants, these restrictions will be in place until April 15, but that could be shortened or extended depending on the status of the coronavirus at that point.

The state has waived the seven day waiting period for people to claim unemployment benefits for people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus.

