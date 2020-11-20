Bank on Buffalo makes changes in light of increase in COVID-19 cases

In an effort to keep customers and staff safe as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, Bank on Buffalo is making some changes as to how business is conducted.
Effective Monday, November 23 through January 11, the following adjustments will be made:
- Limiting Full-Service to Drive-Up only where available at eight branches during regular business hours. Two branches without drive-up service, Buffalo’s Electric Tower and Wilson, which is in no designated COVID-19 state zone at this time, will have their lobbies open while following all COVID-19 protocols.
- Lobby service will also be available by appointment only at branches in Williamsville, Orchard Park, Clarence, Clarence Center, Akron, Lancaster and Niagara Falls.
- Structuring staff into two teams which will alternate weeks operating remotely or on-site to limit face-to-face meetings and communications to reduce contact and potential COVID-19 exposure.
During these changes, customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following:
- Online and mobile solutions which allow customers to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, and review transactions.
- Call the Customer Service Center. Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments, and do many of the things done in the local branch office.
- Utilize Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Bank officials respectfully request that if you are feeling ill to please refrain from entering the branch lobbies to limit potential exposure to both customers and staff.