Bank on Buffalo makes changes in light of increase in COVID-19 cases

Effective Monday, November 23 through January 11, bank business will be conducted either at the drive-thru or inside the branch by appointment only.

In an effort to keep customers and staff safe as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, Bank on Buffalo is making some changes as to how business is conducted. 

Effective Monday, November 23 through January 11, the following adjustments will be made:

  • Limiting Full-Service to Drive-Up only where available at eight branches during regular business hours. Two branches without drive-up service, Buffalo’s Electric Tower and Wilson, which is in no designated COVID-19 state zone at this time, will have their lobbies open while following all COVID-19 protocols.
  • Lobby service will also be available by appointment only at branches in Williamsville, Orchard Park, Clarence, Clarence Center, Akron, Lancaster and Niagara Falls.
  • Structuring staff into two teams which will alternate weeks operating remotely or on-site to limit face-to-face meetings and communications to reduce contact and potential COVID-19 exposure. 

During these changes, customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following:

  • Online and mobile solutions which allow customers to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, and review transactions.
  • Call the Customer Service Center. Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments, and do many of the things done in the local branch office.
  • Utilize Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Bank officials respectfully request that if you are feeling ill to please refrain from entering the branch lobbies to limit potential exposure to both customers and staff.
