TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Even though most businesses in Western New York are closed under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order, there are some manufacturing plants that are getting back to work.

That will include the General Motors plant in Tonawanda on Monday, after the automaker announced last week that it would be part of the phased-in return to production.

It's not going to be completely business as usual at the plant, though. They're going to have masks and face shields for workers, and they will be keeping workers apart where they can.

2 On Your Side asked General Motors last week how the company will provide enough testing to keep workers safe.

"We may go ahead and test an employee so that we can assure the employee and the rest of the employees that somebody isn't carrying the disease, so we do have adequate testing available through our testing partners," a GM spokesperson told 2 On your Side.

"And we're also looking at doing testing to validate individuals who are coming back to their workplace after having the disease to make sure they're not bringing it back into the workplace and make sure they're disease-free when they come back in."

Lockport's General Motors plant has already started some partial production, and the Ford Woodlawn stamping plant in Hamburg will also be going back this week.

