Assemblymember Monica Wallace: let schools decide on masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York Democrat is joining the calls for the school mask mandate to end.

Assemblymember Monica Wallace sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state health commissioner, saying the Department of Health needs to let schools decide on whether to continue masking.

She says increasing vaccinations and the lower risk among kids make masking less necessary.

The mask mandate in schools is separate from the general mask mandate. It's in effect through at least Feb. 21.

Earlier this week, nearly 40 superintendents across the Erie-Niagara region joined forces in an effort to get the governor to expire mask mandates, statewide, later this month.