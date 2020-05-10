7 positive COVID-19 tests force Aspire Center to close

The education center's special needs students will be 'fully-remote' until the planned reopening on October 19.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Another Western New York school has become a COVID casualty.

The Aspire Center for Learning in Cheektowaga informed parents late last week that all students would be moving to online learning after several people tested positive for the coronavirus.

President and CEO of Aspire WNY, Renee Filip told 2 On Your Side Monday, that she had been informed of a seventh positive test. The breakdown is two teachers, three staff and two students, both in preschool programs.

Parents were told the school for special needs students would be shutting down and moving to fully remote-learning. The school hopes to reopen the building on Monday, October 19.

In the meantime, Filip says the school’s priority is, “Managing what’s best for the students. We are doing everything we can in terms of remote therapies and adapting as much as we can. It’s not perfect but we’re vigorously customizing everything per the individual to get them what they need.”