NEW YORK — New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine.

Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up crowds and remind everyone of public health restrictions requiring they keep six feet away from others.

The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a stern warning after a series of clashes this week between police officers and members of orthodox Jewish communities over social distancing.

RELATED: Erie Basin Marina, some golf courses, farmers markets reopen

RELATED: Niagara County Down Under hosts free drive-thru zoo in Lockport

RELATED: Interest for synthetic ice on the rise