As NYS vaccine eligibility increases, local health leaders warn supply hasn't

"Vaccine eligibility does not mean vaccine availability," said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that anyone 60-years-old or older can get vaccinated starting March 10. Which means those in that category can begin registering for an appointment on Wednesday.

On March 17, all sites, state-run or otherwise can vaccinate anyone who is eligible. Pharmacies, however, are restricted to only vaccinate people 60-years-old or older and teachers.

Local health officials though, told 2 On Your Side they are only getting a limited supply of doses, significantly less than they need even before eligibility expansion.

"That doesn't make sense in my mind that they're doing this, all it does is create more anxiety for residents, more anxiety for people trying to get the vaccine because now they are eligible," said Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton.

Stapleton said the Niagara County Department of Health ordered and expected to receive 6,500 doses of vaccine from the state this week, but only received 800.

"We have way more eligible people than we have vaccines, people are being added on a weekly basis just about, but there is no increase in the vaccine we are getting," he said.

During an event in Syracuse Tuesday, Governor Cuomo said vaccine supply is increasing, which he said in turn will increase distribution.

During a weekly COVID-19 update, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein also urged caution with the new eligibility.

"Vaccine eligibility does not mean vaccine availability, as Mark [Poloncarz] said we are getting less vaccines this week than we did last so vaccine is still tight," she said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Department of Health will receive 3,710 doses which he said is a significant drop from the more than 7,000 doses they received last week.