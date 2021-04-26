As NYS COVID-19 numbers go down; capacity is being increased at gyms, casinos, offices and outdoor venues

Governor Cuomo announced Monday capacity at gyms and fitness facilities can go up from 33 to 50%.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State is making 'great progress' on reducing the COVID-19 positivity rate according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The governor was in Syracuse Monday and said the state is seeing some of the lowest positivity and hospitalization numbers since November. As a result, capacity at the following is being increased:

Outdoor venues: from 20% to 33%

Offices: from 50% to 75%

Casinos: from 25% to 50%

Gyms and fitness facilities: 33% to 50%

"The arrows are all pointed in the right direction", said Cuomo. Statewide, 14.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

The WNY region is still number one in New York State in terms of COVID_19 positive rates at 3.5%. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.