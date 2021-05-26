x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Artpark to require people to be fully vaccinated to attend large events at the venue

Artpark says they made decision following a review of New York State's updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark announced Wednesday that they will only allow fully vaccinated patrons to be admitted to events with a capacity of more than 500. 

Artpark says they made decision following a review of New York State's updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events. 

Those attending events at Artpark ages 16 and older must provide proof of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to event date.

These are the events scheduled so far with an anticipated capacity of more than 500:

  • Strawberry Moon Festival (June 19)
  • Blackberry Smoke (July 1)
  • Fitz and the Tantrums (July 6)
  • Chicago (July 31)
  • Brothers Osborne (August 3)
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (August 20)
  • King Crimson (August, tbd)
  • Wilco + Sleater-Kinney (August 26)
  • Blues Traveler (August 29)
  • Glass Animals (Aug 30)

Vaccinations will be verified by either the NYS voluntary Excelsior Pass or a vaccination card with photo ID. 

Temperature checks and a COVID health questionnaire are also required.

Patrons will not have to wear a face mask, and social distancing will not be required. 

Children under 16, who are not vaccinated, may attend with a vaccinated adult, but are required to wear a mask.

If you purchased tickets for an event, and either do not intend or do not expect to be fully vaccinated by their event date, you are able to obtain a full refund for your ticket purchase. 

For questions regarding refunds, you can contact Artpark's box office at artpark@artpark.net or (716)754-9000. 

Related Articles