Artpark to require people to be fully vaccinated to attend large events at the venue

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark announced Wednesday that they will only allow fully vaccinated patrons to be admitted to events with a capacity of more than 500.
Artpark says they made decision following a review of New York State's updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events.
Those attending events at Artpark ages 16 and older must provide proof of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to event date.
These are the events scheduled so far with an anticipated capacity of more than 500:
- Strawberry Moon Festival (June 19)
- Blackberry Smoke (July 1)
- Fitz and the Tantrums (July 6)
- Chicago (July 31)
- Brothers Osborne (August 3)
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (August 20)
- King Crimson (August, tbd)
- Wilco + Sleater-Kinney (August 26)
- Blues Traveler (August 29)
- Glass Animals (Aug 30)
Vaccinations will be verified by either the NYS voluntary Excelsior Pass or a vaccination card with photo ID.
Temperature checks and a COVID health questionnaire are also required.
Patrons will not have to wear a face mask, and social distancing will not be required.
Children under 16, who are not vaccinated, may attend with a vaccinated adult, but are required to wear a mask.
If you purchased tickets for an event, and either do not intend or do not expect to be fully vaccinated by their event date, you are able to obtain a full refund for your ticket purchase.
For questions regarding refunds, you can contact Artpark's box office at artpark@artpark.net or (716)754-9000.