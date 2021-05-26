Artpark to require people to be fully vaccinated to attend large events at the venue

Artpark says they made decision following a review of New York State's updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark announced Wednesday that they will only allow fully vaccinated patrons to be admitted to events with a capacity of more than 500.

Artpark says they made decision following a review of New York State's updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events.

Those attending events at Artpark ages 16 and older must provide proof of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to event date.

These are the events scheduled so far with an anticipated capacity of more than 500:

Strawberry Moon Festival (June 19)

Blackberry Smoke (July 1)

Fitz and the Tantrums (July 6)

Chicago (July 31)

Brothers Osborne (August 3)

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (August 20)

King Crimson (August, tbd)

Wilco + Sleater-Kinney (August 26)

Blues Traveler (August 29)

Glass Animals (Aug 30)

Vaccinations will be verified by either the NYS voluntary Excelsior Pass or a vaccination card with photo ID.

Temperature checks and a COVID health questionnaire are also required.

Patrons will not have to wear a face mask, and social distancing will not be required.

Children under 16, who are not vaccinated, may attend with a vaccinated adult, but are required to wear a mask.

If you purchased tickets for an event, and either do not intend or do not expect to be fully vaccinated by their event date, you are able to obtain a full refund for your ticket purchase.