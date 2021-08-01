Arguments underway: Restaurant owners fight NYS ban on indoor dining

The New York State Supreme Court decision is reviewing the case after the state apparently said no to a key request for 50 percent indoor dining.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decision will be made within five days on a lawsuit filed on behalf of dozens of Western New York restaurants.

Arguments from the attorney who represents the restaurant owners got underway Friday afternoon in New York State Supreme Court, before Justice Henry J. Nowak.

The New York State Supreme Court decision is reviewing the case after the state apparently said no to a key request for 50 percent indoor dining. At the same time some restaurant owners warned that they may be on the brink of shutting down or moving out.

The attorney used the term "scapegoats" to describe restaurants in relation to the state's COVID restrictions and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claiming irreparable harm. The attorney claimed a restaurant closes every day in the state.

Judge Nowak said he understood the concern about Erie County being in orange zone while other regions post high higher COVID rates. He also raised the state's point removing masks and COVID transmission while eating.

Justice Nowak says will issue ruling within five days in lawsuit from restaurants challenging NYS and Gov. Cuomo on COVID orange zone restrictions banning indoor dining. Arguments underway from attorney for owners. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/9VTRsOWPmF — Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) January 8, 2021

"The state, they were not willing to allow the restaurants to open," attorney Corey Hogan had told 2 On Your Side earlier this week. "And if we can't get past that hurdle, there's no room or ability to compromise on anything further."

Hogan is one of the lead attorneys who says they were trying to reach a deal to settle that case on behalf of more than 60, and still counting, restaurant owners in Western New York.

The state has said in the past that the restrictions are tied to the COVID case surge. But businesses and attorneys contend the policy just does not make sense with the state's own reported 1.4 percent transmission rate.