BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you still working while your kids are home from school? If so, are you still looking for child care? If you answered yes to these questions, Erie County wants to hear from you.

The county's Emergency Child Care Task Force is asking parents and caregivers to take part in a survey so it can better determine how big a need there currently is in the community.

The more responses to the survey, the better the task force can make plans and help find solutions.

You can fill out the survey here.