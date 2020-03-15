NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Add the Aquarium of Niagara to the list of attractions closing its doors temporarily in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The doors will close at 5 p.m. Sunday and remain closed until March 28.

"As a destination for our community, school children, and tourists, we have a responsibility to do our part to protect the public's health for both our visitors and our staff," said Gary Siddall, the executive director at the Aquarium of Niagara.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Aquarium soon to continue our mission of inspiring visitors to make a difference for aquatic life".

Siddall adds that at this time the animals at the aquarium are not at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The veterinary and zoological leadership reviews information provided by the CDC, Association of Zoos and and Aquariums, American Veterinary Medical Association and local public health offices daily to determine whether the risk to animal health has changed.

Staff who are essential to the care and livelihood of the animals will continue to provide care while the building is closed to the public.

