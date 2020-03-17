BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know you have a lot of questions about the coronavirus… and we're working hard to get you answers.

2 On Your Side held a Virtual Town Hall on Monday. We devoted the entire half-hour of our 5:30pm show to viewer questions that were answered by experts.

If you missed it, you can watch it below:

Visit wgrz.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about what's happening in Western New York specifically, learn more about the symptoms and answers to your questions, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 716-849-2200.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk