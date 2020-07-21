Annual Buffalo Labor Day Parade cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual salute to working men and women is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Buffalo Labor Council and the WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO announced Tuesday the annual Labor Day Parade will not take place.
Organizers said the decision comes with great reluctance but is made out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over the coronavirus. They say they look forward to bigger and better event next year.
In place of the parade, a car caravan is in the process of being organized for Labor Day, Monday, September 7. It will make its way through several working class neighborhoods in Buffalo. Details are still being worked out and more information will be released once they are finalized.