Annual Buffalo Labor Day Parade cancelled

Decision made out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual salute to working men and women is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Buffalo Labor Council and the WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO announced Tuesday the annual Labor Day Parade will not take place.

Organizers said the decision comes with great reluctance but is made out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over the coronavirus. They say they look forward to bigger and better event next year.