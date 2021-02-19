Cuomo says 'void' of nursing home information was 'exploited'

Cuomo said he made a mistake in leaving New Yorkers without more information about the situation. Zucker said they made the right decision with the facts they had.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker both addressed the controversy over the handling of the state's nursing home data on Friday.

"We should have provided more public information sooner, yes. No, no excuse. We should have been more aggressive in fighting misinformation," Cuomo said.

During his COVID-19 news conference, Cuomo said he made a mistake in leaving New Yorkers without more information about the situation and not providing information in a timely manner.

Dr. Zucker defended the decisions they made regarding nursing homes in March, saying that they made the best decisions with the information they had at the time.

Cuomo said that he acknowledges his mistake in creating a "void" of missing information that was "exploited." The governor addressed areas where he felt there was a lack of information and provided information he said he hopes will resolve questions from families.

"I was not aggressive enough in knocking down the falsity. We were busy doing our job, we're trying to save lives, no excuses. I was not aggressive enough," Cuomo said, saying he dismissed the "falsities" as politics and personal agendas.

"But I should have been more aggressive in calling it out, because it wasn't hurting me. It hurt the families who had questions."

Cuomo explained that he did pause the legislators' request for data, in order to give the Department of Justice precedence, and says legislators were notified. The governor believes that some legislators were offended they did not get precedence.

After discussing the information void, Cuomo also directed the discussion to Dr. Zucker, who defended the decisions the state made regarding nursing homes in March.

"As a doctor, it's in my DNA to always ask myself whether a decision was correct. You play it over and over again in your head. You can ask your doctor, they're going to tell you the same thing," Dr. Zucker said.

"But you can only review the decision with the facts you had at the time, and with the facts that we had at that moment in time, it was the correct decision from a public health point of view."

Zucker went on to say that the COVID-19 hospital rates were growing at a staggering rate, and every three days the rate was doubling.

He described how facing rising hospital rates and projections, the state had to make decisions to preserve the health system.

He also explained how hospitals have to make decisions about who needs the care at the hospital, versus who can recover at home.

For nursing home residents, being sent to recover at home would mean having to go back to the nursing homes. He also went over the March 13 federal guidance that advised this situation.

Zucker emphasized that based on what the state knew at the time, that was moving residents back to facilities was the correct decision. But he also discussed how facilities weren't supposed to take residents with COVID-19 if they could not handle it.

Cuomo ended his press conference saying that he has spoken with legislative leaders and he says they have agreed to move forward.