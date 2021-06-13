Cuomo: New York single-day COVID-19 positivity rate reaches record low

According to the governor's office, New York and Massachusetts currently have the lowest seven-day average positivity rate in the country.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline in New York State.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to a new record low on Saturday, landing at 0.35 percent. Meanwhile, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate was 0.42 percent, which is tied with Massachusetts with the lowest rate in the United States.

New York's seven-day average percent positive rate has now declined for 69 consecutive days, reaching a record low for 16 consecutive days.

In terms of hospitalizations, 630 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday with COVID-19, which is down 51 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 170 patients were in the ICU, 95 of which require intubation.

"New York's COVID-19 numbers continue to hit record lows and New Yorkers are ready to return to normal, and that's why we're reducing restrictions and providing vaccination incentives across New York State," Governor Cuomo said.

"Vaccination is the key to our success, and New Yorkers who get vaccinated improve the public health and protect their families and friends. We can move forward into a bright future together, but we need anyone who hasn't gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today."

New York State administered 45,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the past 24 hours. At this time, 20,061,871 total vaccine doses have been administered in New York State.

According to the CDC, 69.7 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 61 percent have completed their vaccine series.

The CDC reports that 57.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, while 49.6 percent have completed the vaccine series.