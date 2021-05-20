Cuomo fields questions about $5M book deal on COVID-19 pandemic leadership

He was asked twice on Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport about how he would respond to criticism following news of the book deal details.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday was asked questions for the first time since revealing this week that his book deal on COVID-19 pandemic leadership was worth more than $5 million.

That led to a lot of criticism from those who said he profited on a book while others were dying, and he was asked twice on Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport about how he would respond to that.

"The allegations out there that you made that money on the backs of dead New Yorkers, how do you respond to that?" a reporter asked.

"That's stupid. Next question," Cuomo replied.

The reporter followed up: "If there was a person who lost a loved one from COVID, and they were upset to see you making money from how you handled COVID, why would it be stupid if they were bothered by that, thought there was something wrong with that? You used the word 'stupid' a few minutes ago, why would that be stupid?

Cuomo replied: "I thought your question was stupid and offensive. I wrote a book saying this is what we should learn from what has happened so far in COVID, because we're not done, and it's going to continue, and if we don't learn the lessons, we're going to continue to make mistakes. That's why I wrote the book."

The Washington Post also reported Thursday that the governor's brother, Chris, who is an anchor at CNN, took part in strategy calls with the governor on how to respond to the allegations he's facing.

CNN acknowledged it and said Chris Cuomo shouldn't have taken part and wouldn't be doing that going forward.