Cuomo: 60% of adults in New York have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state has reached a new milestone in vaccinating New Yorkers.

According to the governor, 60 percent of adults in New York State have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes any adults that are 18 years old or older.

Over the past 24 hours, the state reports that 168,958 doses were administered. During the past seven days, more than 1 million doses were administered.

"The vaccine is the best weapon we have in our fight against COVID, and we all need to take it in order to finally defeat this beast." Governor Cuomo said. "With 60 percent of all adults and almost half of all eligible New Yorkers having received at least one dose, we continue to make remarkable progress as a state, but we cannot get lax. If you still need to get your shot, please do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state. Everyone who is 16 and older is eligible here in New York, and the vaccine is free, safe and effective."

Anyone still looking to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can do so by walking into any New York State vaccination site. Walk-in vaccinations are currently open to eligible New Yorkers on a first come first serve basis. If you would prefer to schedule an appointment, you can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

You can also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule an appointment.