Cuomo: 50% of all New Yorkers have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

According to the governor's office, 17,450,324 total doses have been administered in New York State thus far.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As of Saturday, 50 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Over the past 24 hours, 143,553 doses were administered across New York State. The state reports that over the past seven days, 885,608 doses were administered statewide.

"Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it," Governor Cuomo said.

"The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve."

Here in the Western New York region, 633,366 people have received at least one vaccine dose; 530,004 of which have completed their vaccine series.

If you're still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine you can contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointment.

You can also walk into in New York State mass vaccination site. No appointments are needed. Vaccines are given on a first come first serve basis.