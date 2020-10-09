Amherst schools announce 1 positive COVID test; person hasn't attended school

Amherst Schools district sent an email to parents telling them of the positive case. The unidentified individual hasn't physically been in any school buildings.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Thursday Amherst Schools sent an email to parents informing them that somebody in the district has tested positive for COVID-19, though that individual has not physically set foot in any school buildings.

The district reopened schools on Thursday. The email states that the district received word on Wednesday night of the positive case of COVID-19 and that the person hasn't been in any school facilities.

The email continues to say that the individual won't be able to attend school until they meet the requirements outlined in its return to school flowchart.

The chart shows that somebody who tests positive may return to school after 10 days have passed since the test, no symptoms are developed and the Erie County Department of Health has told the individual they can stop their quarantine. The entire chart can be found here.