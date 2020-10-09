Amherst schools announce 1 positive COVID test; person hasn't attended school

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Thursday Amherst Schools sent an email to parents informing them that somebody in the district has tested positive for COVID-19, though that individual has not physically set foot in any school buildings.
The district reopened schools on Thursday. The email states that the district received word on Wednesday night of the positive case of COVID-19 and that the person hasn't been in any school facilities.
The email continues to say that the individual won't be able to attend school until they meet the requirements outlined in its return to school flowchart.
The chart shows that somebody who tests positive may return to school after 10 days have passed since the test, no symptoms are developed and the Erie County Department of Health has told the individual they can stop their quarantine. The entire chart can be found here.
"Fortunately, this information was communicated prior to the start of our in-person attendance; however, it serves as a stark reminder that we must be diligent about social distancing, wearing a mask, hand and respiratory hygiene," said superintendent Anthony Panella in a statement. "Also, if your child is not feeling well or you believe they may have come in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, keep them home from school and consult with a medical professional."