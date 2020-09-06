Amherst Nordstrom Rack to reopen Thursday

The store is making some modifications to keep customers and employees safe as they return to stores.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Nordstrom Rack announced that its store in Amherst on Niagara Falls Boulevard will reopen, with some modifications, on Thursday.

Before entering the store, health screenings will take place for employees. The store will also offer face coverings for employees and customers. The store will be limiting the number of people in stores to allow for social distancing.

Nordstrom Rack also said it will be increasing the number of times it cleans and sanitizes the stores, while also continuing to offer curbside services. Merchandise that is returned or tried on will be kept off the sales floor for a period of time before it's put back.