AMHERST, N.Y. — Kevin Lippes is the man in his 30s from Amherst who tested positive for the coronavirus. He thinks he got sick while visiting family in New York City.

Lippes says he came back to Buffalo last week on Amtrak train number 49 from New York City and started feeling sick.

Lippes says when he went to urgent care, they diagnosed him with an upper respiratory infection even though they suspected he had COVID-19. Eventually, he was tested for the coronavirus and the health department told him he was positive.

In addition to being on the train March 9, Lippes also went to the Walden Galleria on March 10 and Wegmans on Alberta Drive on March 11.

"I was the Galleria person. I was there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. I was in the food court, and then I walked all over the new wing, and the first and second floor of the former Sears wing," says Lippes. "I've sensed there was some miscommunication between me and the Department of Health. They now have all that information. I, also, the Thursday that I went out. I did go ahead and stop at Wegmans Alberta drive that was around 8:30 to 9:30."

2 On Your Side's Dudzik spoke to Lippes in a Skype call on Wednesday. She'll have his story on Channel 2 News First at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Ken-Ton Schools shut down Kenmore West High School over COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: New details on Erie County COVID-19 cases, testing