AMHERST, N.Y. — As the number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County continues to grow, health officials are making accommodations for those who need to quarantine.

Erie County is using rooms at the Fairfield Inn on Rensch Road in Amherst for people who do not have a place to stay that is appropriate for quarantine or isolation.

The people who are staying in the hotel are doing so with a referral from a physician and in coordination with ECDOH.

There are no other guests at the hotel at this time.

Erie County officials would not say how many people with COVID-19 are staying at the facility or provide any more information about the operation.

