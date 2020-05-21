x
Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

coronavirus

Amherst church offers drive-thru Communion

St. Leo the Great offered the sacrament Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Sweet Home Rd. church.
Credit: wgrz

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst church has found a way to share the Sacrament of Holy Communion with its faithful.

Monsignor Robert Zapfel took to the church's parking lot for one hour Thursday morning to hand out hosts to those who drove thru in their cars. Thursday was also a Holy Day on the church calendar marking the Feast of the Acension.

The church office said based on the number of wafers given out, some 250 people came out for the event.

This was the first time since masses have been suspended due to the coronavirus that St. Leo's tried something like this. Based on the success of the effort, a discussion will be held about when it might happen again.

