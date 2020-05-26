Amherst Chamber launches effort to help town, village restaurants bounce back

'Save Main Street' program will ask town to waive permits so eateries can repurpose their space in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local restaurants are among those that have been hardest hit by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, the Amherst Chamber of Commerce is launching a program to give eateries in their town a jump start when they eventually reopen for service beyond takeout.

'Save Main Street' asks town officials to waive permits and allow restaurants on Main St in Williamsville and across the town to repurpose their space on sidewalks, street-side parking areas and parking lots into outdoor dining areas.

“Our restaurants need to utilize all the resources they can to help bring back patrons to their businesses,” says Chamber President and CEO A.J. Baynes. “With the summer season upon us, allowing more outdoor dining will help establishments enact social distancing while maintaining greater occupancy levels.”

Baynes says the town can implement 'Flex Zones' by temporarily relaxing permit and license requirements so restaurants can quickly establish new amenities such as pop-up dining and curb-side pick up zones.

Chuck Mauruo owns four restaurants in town, including 800 Maple and says this kind of help cannot come soon enough to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic shutdown.