Amherst Central Schools to operate with hybrid model, if schools reopen

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Central School District announced Thursday afternoon that they will be operating under the hybrid model of learning, if Governor Andrew Cuomo allows schools to reopen this fall.

Superintendent Anthony Panella sent out information to parents detailing the decision ahead of the 4 p.m. August 7 deadline.

In the report, Panella states that the hybrid model will reduce density in their buildings by approximately 50%. He also added that classrooms have been measured and furniture will be moved to allow for full social distancing of six feet. The plan requires mask use by students and all staff and there will be mask breaks built into the school schedule.

In the model, students will be split into two separate groups which will allow students in the first group to attend school on Monday and Thursday and the second group will attend school on Tuesday and Friday with full remote learning for all students on Wednesdays.

Panella also shared their Full-Time Remote Instructional Model and the Hybrid Instructional Model of the Amherst Central School District COVID-19 Reopening Safety Plan.