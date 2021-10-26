Amber Specialty Pharmacy in Buffalo offering monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

This is the third antibody treatment the pharmacy has been able to offer patients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amber Specialty Pharmacy in Buffalo began offering a new antibody treatment for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The pharmacy announced it is offering GlaxoSmithKline’s infused medication sotrovimab, which is an antibody treatment that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children.

Sotrovimab is able to treat patients older than 12 and weight at least 88 lbs who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have a high risk of progression to a severe case.

This is the third antibody treatment the pharmacy has been able to offer. Amber Specialty Pharmacy offers Regeneron’s REGEN-COV and Lilly’s bamlanivimab + etesevimab, which have been authorized by the FDA.

"Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions continue to be proud of the role we play in supporting COVID-19 healthcare workers and patients throughout the country. We are committed to positively impacting the communities we serve," said Kristin Williams, President of Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Chief Health Officer at Hy-Vee, Inc.

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions’ COVID-19 response, email covidresponse@amberpharmacy.com. For all other inquiries, call (888) 370-1724, email info@amberpharmacy.com or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

Other antibody treatment news

Earlier this month, the drugmaker AstraZeneca asked the FDA to authorize for emergency use a of the first long-acting antibody combination, known as AZD7442.

This would be the first to be given to patients before being infected by COVID-19 as a preventative measure.