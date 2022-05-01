Allegany County to begin using electronic positive COVID test reporting form

Decision was made due to high number of new cases and home test results being reported.

BELMONT, N.Y. — Residents of Allegany County who test positive for COVID-19 will now have another way to report their results.

The Allegany County Health Department announced Thursday they will begin offering an electronic COVID-19 Positive Home Test Reporting Form. The form is to be used and filled out by the person with the positive report unless that person is a minor, in which case a parent or guardian can fill it out.

The decision was made to offer the form due to high number of new cases and home test results being reported.

Once it's submitted, a health department staff member with get back to you within three days for contact tracing. Each positive result requires a new form.