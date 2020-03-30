ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — An elderly person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Allegany County, according to the Allegany County Department of Health. This is the first coronavirus-related death in the county.

Officials from the Allegany County Department of Health say the individual was over 60 years old and had other health conditions, which could have compromised their recovery from the coronavirus.

“To protect the family’s privacy, the only information we are releasing is that the person was over 60 years old and had other health conditions that could have compromised their recovery from COVID–19,” said Lori Ballengee, public health director. “I can’t stress strongly enough that this is a community acquired disease. While we are protecting the public by isolating or quarantining exposed people immediately after we are notified, there are still things you can do. We understand people are feeling afraid and powerless right now. But you do have the power and control to protect you and your family as much as you can by following the guidance below."

The Allegany County Department of Health urges citizens to be cautious everywhere, stressing people should stay home as much as possible.

The health department says you should only be leaving your house if you are identified as an essential worker, as well as infrequent trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, and to receive medical care as needed.

