BELMONT, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health issued an update Friday on COVID-19 cases in their county.

They currently still only have two confirmed cases of COVID-19. They are still waiting on test results from the 37 new individuals tested on March 17. Those people remain in quarantine pending their results.

The county says they have received many questions about different issues connected to COVID-19. Here are some of these questions and our guidance:

When will I be released from isolation or quarantine?

This is a very difficult question to answer. As the guidance from New York State Department of Health changes for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine and each Allegany County case is on a different time frame; we will be working with each individual to determine the end date of their isolation or quarantine.

Can I get COVID-19 from my public water?

No, you cannot get COVID-19 from your public water supply, the treatment of public water kills the virus.

Who can I call if I am depressed and need someone to help me or a family member?

Mental Health Crisis 24-hour Hotline-1-888-448-3367

Mental Health Crisis 24-hour Text Line- Send a text to “Got 5” or 741741

What businesses have been closed down?

The New York State Governor has closed many non-essential businesses including gyms, physical fitness centers, sporting events, movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks, libraries, worship services, hair salons, barber shops, and tattoo/piercing business. Restaurants and bars continue to do take-out and delivery only. Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals remain open.

What are non-essential vs. essential services?

Non-essential services are those that we do not need to live, which includes the list of businesses that the governor has closed. Essential services are those that we need to live like gas stations, grocery stores, food producers, and transportation that moves the food from the producers to the wholesalers and on to the grocery stores. We also need pharmacies, medical offices, and hospitals to take care of the ill and keep us healthy.

Where can I get the right information on COVID-19?

There are many sources of information on the internet and many of them are not good information or can be dangerous. The Allegany County, the New York State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control websites are the best sources of information that is trusted and valid.

www.alleganyco.com

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

Be careful of scams and apps to download that do not come from a trusted place. For example, there is an app that says it has the latest information for COVID-19 and when you download it to your cell phone it locks your phone and tells you have to pay to unlock your phone,

Be careful of people asking for money or setting up go fund me pages. Always check with the agency or person they are raising funds for to make sure it is not a scam.

Can I get COVID-19 from my dog or cat and can I give COVID-19 to them?

No, you cannot get COVID-19 from your pets and they cannot give it to you. So hug away, pets can be very comforting in a time like this.

Watch for the Allegany County videos, answering many more questions from Allegany County residents, every Tuesday and Friday on the Allegany County website and the Allegany County DOH Facebook page.

Call us with your questions at 585-268-9700

Email us your questions at healthinfo@alleganyco.com

NYSDOH-Coronavirus hotline (1-888-364-3065)

