Allegany County plans free COVID-19 rapid drive-up testing site Sunday

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BOCES Center in Belmont. No appointment is necessary, and anyone who gets tested must bring a photo ID.

BELMONT, N.Y. — Allegany County will host a free COVID-19 rapid drive-up testing site on Sunday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BOCES Center in Belmont. No appointment is necessary, and anyone who gets tested must bring a photo ID.

The Health Department said Sunday's event is being added after a large turnout Saturday.

People who come to get tested are asked to remain in their car and wait for instructions upon arrival. Only people who are getting tested should be in the vehicle.

The testing event is being held by the Allegany County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health.