Allegany County offers Pfizer COVID vaccine to students ages 12 and up

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County health department is working on plans to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students age 12 and up.

The plan would be in coordination with the county's 12 public school districts, with the first dose being offered either Wednesday, May 26 or Thursday, May 27 "at schools located near each other," the county said.

The county urges residents to register for vaccine appointments and to look over fact sheets on its website.

Completed forms are to be returned to schools by Monday, so that the county can estimate a count on Tuesday. The county will arrange second-dose appointments for participants on June 16 or June 17.