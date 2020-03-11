Allegany County offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing

The Allegany County Department of Health will provide rapid testing on two separate dates in November; however, pre-registration is required.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Allegany County announced Tuesday that it will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing in November.

The Allegany County Department of Health will provide rapid testing on two separate dates; however, pre-registration is required.

The first drive-up clinic will take place Friday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who want to get tested on this date need to pre-register by noon on Thursday, November 5.

The second opportunity for rapid testing will take place on Wednesday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone who wants to get tested must pre-register by noon on Tuesday, November 10.

To pre-register residents must call (585) 268-9250. The health department says callers must leave a message, and someone will call back.

Anyone who shows up to the clinic who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to remain in the car for testing. The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also being asked not to bring other people who are not getting tested, this also includes pets.

The health department says that anyone getting tested should be prepared to return home right after getting tested and go into isolation or quarantine after the test.