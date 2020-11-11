Allegany County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing

The Allegany County Department of Health will provide rapid testing on three separate days. Pre-registration is required.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health has announced more free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing dates for the month of November.

The department of health will be offering three days of free testing at the Belmont BOCES located at 5536 County Route 48 in Belmont. Pre-registration is required.

The first drive-up clinic is scheduled to happen Tuesday, November 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone looking to get tested on this day must pre-register by Monday, November 16 by noon.

The second opportunity for rapid testing will take place on Thursday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone who wants to get tested must pre-register by noon on Wednesday, November 18.

The last day of rapid testing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone looking to get tested must pre-register by Tuesday, November 24 by noon.

To pre-register for the drive-up clinic residents must call (585) 268-9250 and press number four. The health department is asking callers to leave a message, saying they will return your call.

Anyone who shows up to the clinic who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to remain in their car to be tested. The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also asking individuals not to bring other people who are not getting tested, and not to bring pets.

The health department says that anyone getting tested should be prepared to return home right after and go into isolation or quarantine after the test.