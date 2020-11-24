Allegany County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing in December

Testing will take place on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3. Those looking to get tested must pre-register in order to be tested.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Allegany County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing for Allegany County residents in December.

Testing will take place on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3. Those looking to get tested must pre-register in order to be tested.

To pre-register residents must call (585) 268-9250 and press number four; callers then must leave a message. Someone will call you back.

The first drive-up testing clinic will take place at the Wellsville Middle/High School on December 2. Drivers are advised to use the student drop off entrance on Madison Street. Testing starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. Those looking to get tested must pre-register by December 1 at noon.

The second drive-up testing clinic will take place at the Bolivar Richburg Middle/High School on December 3. Drivers are advised to enter by the transportation sign and the new bus garage. Testing also starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. Those looking to get tested must pre-register by December 2 at noon.

Both testing sites are accepting 140 pre-registrations. The Allegany County Department of Health advises that the pre-register deadline does not guarantee a registration appointment for the clinic.

Anyone who shows up to the clinic who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to remain in their car to be tested. The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also asking individuals not to bring other people who are not getting tested, and not to bring pets.