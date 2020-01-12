Allegany County hosting free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics in December

The testing clinics will only be open to Allegany County residents, and those looking to attend must pre-register.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health will be providing three free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics in December.

All three testing clinics will only be open to Allegany County residents, and those looking to attend must pre-register.

The first free testing clinic is happening Monday, December 7 at the Belfast Central School, located at 1 King Street in Belfast. Testing begins at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. Those looking to get tested on this date must pre-register by Friday, December 4 at noon.

The second free testing clinic is scheduled to take place Wednesday, December 9 at the Cuba Rushford Middle/High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Those attending are advised to follow the main driveway around to the football field parking lot. The pre-registration deadline is Tuesday, December 8 at noon.

The last free testing clinic is being held on Tuesday, December 15 at the Andover Central School in the back parking lot. Testing begins at noon and goes until 2 p.m. The pre-registration deadline for the testing clinic is Monday, December 14 at noon.

The Allegany County Department of Health advises that the pre-register deadline does not guarantee a registration appointment for the clinics.

To pre-register, residents must call (585) 268-9250 and press number four; callers then must leave a message. Someone will call you back.

Anyone who shows up to one of the clinics who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to bring a picture ID and to remain in their car to be tested. The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also asking individuals not to bring other people who are not getting tested, and not to bring pets.

The health department says that anyone getting tested should be prepared to return home right after and go into isolation or quarantine after the test.