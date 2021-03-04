Allegany County holding free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics in April

Pre-registration is required for both testing clinics.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health announced last week that it is offering two drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics in April for Allegany County residents.

The first testing clinic is being held on Wednesday, April 7 at the old Kmart Building-Garden Center in Wellsville. The testing clinic starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. You must pre-register by noon on Tuesday, April 6, if you want to be tested on this date.

The second testing clinic is being held on Wednesday, April 14 at the old Kmart Building-Garden Center in Wellsville. The testing clinic starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. You must pre-register by noon on Tuesday, April 13, if you want to be tested on this date.

Those looking to get tested on either date can pre-register online here. Once on the website, you can search for the town and check the box for "test site" in order to find and register for the event.

The Allegany County Department of Health advises that the pre-register deadline does not guarantee a registration appointment for the clinics.

To pre-register for either testing clinic, you can click the link above or you can call (585) 268-9250 and press number four; callers then must leave a message. Someone will call you back.

Anyone who shows up to one of the clinics who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to bring a picture ID and to remain in their car to be tested. The health department also asks that if you are able to do so, print your pre-registration ticket and bring it with you to the testing clinic.

The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also asking individuals not to bring other people who are not getting tested, and not to bring pets.