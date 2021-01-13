Allegany County holding free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinic Monday

You must pre-register by noon on Friday, January 15, if you want to be tested on this date.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health announced Tuesday that it is offering another drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinic next week for Allegany County residents.

The testing clinic is being held on Monday, January 18 at the Scio Central School Bus Garage. The testing clinic starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 10 a.m. You must pre-register by noon on Friday, January 15, if you want to be tested on this date.

Those looking to get tested on this date can do so online here. Once on the website, you can search for the town and check the box for "test site" in order to find and register for the event.

The Allegany County Department of Health advises that the pre-register deadline does not guarantee a registration appointment for the clinics.

To pre-register for either testing clinic, you can click the link above or you can call (585) 268-9250 and press number four; callers then must leave a message. Someone will call you back.

Anyone who shows up to one of the clinics who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to bring a picture ID and to remain in their car to be tested. The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also asking individuals not to bring other people who are not getting tested, and not to bring pets.