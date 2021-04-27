All NYers 16+ can get COVID-19 vaccine without appointment at state mass vaccination sites

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday during a press event in Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. — Beginning Thursday, April 29, New Yorkers age 16 and up will no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at state mass vaccination sites.

The governor says that the state will also allow local health departments that operate county vaccine sites to allow walk-ins beginning Thursday.

"This is our way of saying, if you were intimidated by the process of trying to make an appointment, that's gone. No appointment needed. Come in and get a vaccine," said Cuomo.