BUFFALO, N.Y. — All Erie County superintendents have agreed to close schools to students through April 20, according to Dr. Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Public Schools superintendent, in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Cash made the announcement Sunday evening, after all eight Western New York counties had declared state of emergency status.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had ordered all county schools districts to close on March 16 to students, but staff to report.

Some school districts have already announced they're closed until further notice.

On Friday, Buffalo Public Schools had announced preliminary plans on the possibility to close schools over concerns of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Cash said Sunday he didn't want to wait to hear about a confirmed case of coronavirus, whether on campus or off, before taking action.

"If you live here, and you're a teacher and your school system is closed, you're not going to come to a school system where you work. You're going to be at home with your children, so we're trying to do a unified coordinated approach to this," Dr. Cash had said on Friday.

