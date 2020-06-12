Albany airport to offer COVID-19 tests to travelers

SUNY will also administer voluntary tests of airport employees free of charge, starting on Friday, pending board approval.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The State University of New York Chancellor and Albany International Airport are teaming up to test airport employees and travelers.

The partnership was announced Sunday. According to a statement, SUNY will administer voluntary tests of airport employees free of charge, starting on Friday, pending board approval.

"Testing for passengers will be available to purchase at approximately $30 at the end of this month to allow travelers to test in advance of their flights or just after their return," according to a statement.

"Arriving passengers will have the option to purchase a take-home kit with instructions to test themselves after day four of their flight, and they would be able to mail the test to Upstate Medical for analysis."

The take-home kit would cost $60.

The tests used will be an FDA-approved saliva swab test developed by Upstate Medical and Quadrant Biosciences.