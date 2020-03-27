BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker who is in the Air National Guard has been called up to help downstate get ready for more coronavirus cases.

Shawn Lavin is in Manhattan. He's part of the 107th Attack Wing out of Niagara Falls, and this week's he's doing some really important work to help people who end up getting the coronavirus.

"One of our key individuals in the personnel department is Shawn Lavin. Shawn is also a council member in the Town of Amherst. Shawn is also a member of the National Guard," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Tuesday.

Lavin found out he was going last weekend. He is working with emergency managers in New York City helping them 10 to 12 hours a day logistically and administratively with whatever they need. He can't get into specifics, but he says 2,000 Guard members have been called up.

Lavin told 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik what it's like down there right now.

"It's a pretty quiet city. There's nobody on the streets in Manhattan. I think they took a lot of the basketball hoops down, so there's really no opportunity for people to be out the playgrounds. Restaurants and bars are closed, so we have a small place we're sleeping, and then we get to our site every day,” Lt. Lavin said.

Lavin has been an Air National Guard member for 15 years.

"This is a new experience. From our perspective, my team's eyes, we we've trained for this kind of upheaval, but putting into practice is a little different," Lt. Lavin said.

Lavin is working with a team of about 13 guard members. He wanted to thank everyone back here at home while he's in Manhattan.

“The sacrifice that the families are making back home for us, the members of the Air National Guard and Army National Guard, to take on this endeavor, I think there's a lot to be said for that. Because, you know, there's kids that care for, a lot of people are home-bound, that, you know, you saw are trying to work remotely, and it can be a real challenge, so the sacrifice to the families is immense,” Lt. Lavin said.

Lavin doesn't know how long he will be in NYC yet.

