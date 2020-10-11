9 U.S. Air Force bases labeled 'red' for COVID-19 spikes in vicinity

Any civilian or service member would have to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver to arrive for duty or to go to another base.

RAPID CITY, South Dakota — Five U.S. Air Force bases are among nine around the world that have been categorized as a “red” installation due to the rise of active COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the bases.

The U.S. bases are Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Minneapolis St. Paul Air Reserve Base in Minnesota, Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The red categorization means any civilian or service member would have to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver to either leave the bases for another military installation or arrive for duty, according the U.S. Department of Defense.

Department officials won't comment on the number of coronavirus cases on bases.

According to Ellsworth’s protocols, off-base gyms and fitness centers are off-limits and base personnel are prohibited from dining at restaurants or going to bars, clubs, casinos, breweries, concerts, festivals or anywhere with a large crowd.

Ellsworth requires all personnel to wear face masks on base and when going into any off-base retail establishment.