BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with the mask recommendation and the governor followed up with that executive order, the questions of compliance and enforcement have been raised.

2 On Your Side asked Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Police, what they will do about it?

We first asked about suggestions for businesses.

"We would recommend to businesses that if a person does not have a face covering that they not come until they do cover their face with a mask," Mayor Brown said.

We also asked if the city would for-see enforcement at some point if someone is not wearing a mask and in proximity to someone else.

"We've tried to do this in the spirit of good neighbors and would not come down heavy handed and trying to use enforcement," the mayor said.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo also pointed out, "We have not had any situation where we had to take enforcement in regards to social distancing or any of the other things that have been put into place to keep everybody safe. Should enforcement be required and it's absolutely necessary we do not anticipate being in a situation that would require that."

Mayor Brown summed it up this way: "The life they save with compliance with this order could be their own."

Health experts still say a specific N-95 mask or a surgical mask are the best options. But those homemade masks from a bandanna or shirt will work reasonably well and that is better than no protection at all. You'll find a demonstration video on our website and all over the web.

