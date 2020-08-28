After several days of increases, positive COVID-19 cases decrease slightly in WNY region

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the WNY Region on August 27, 2020 was 1.2%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After several days of increases, the number of COVID-19 cases dropped slightly Thursday in the Western New York region.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the Western New York Region on August 27, 2020 was 1.2%. Of the 6,125 test results that day, 74 were positive. The average of positive test results the last seven days is 1.6%.

Daily Hospitalizations for August 27 were at 26, up one from the previous day and still near the all time low of 21.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the caution flag in the Western New York region will be raised a little higher after the region's COVID-19 positive rate was at 2% for August 26.

Governor Cuomo says the state will deploy a SWAT team from the Department of Health and open eight testing sites, including three in the City of Buffalo.

Officials say the numbers are driven by a clusters, including a food processing plant in Dunkirk and community spread.

The WNY region's, which consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been above 1% for ten straight days, according to health officials. The region is averaging 70 new cases per day.

A list of the eight new testing sites is available below. You will need to call:

1-833-NYSTRNG to schedule an appointment.

Delavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Department

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301