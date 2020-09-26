African-American Heritage Corridor reopens in Buffalo

Buildings that are open again include the Nash House, the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, Michigan Avenue Baptist Church and WUFO radio.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's African-American Heritage Corridor is back open to the public after COVID-19 temporarily closed its four buildings.

It consists of the Nash House, the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, Michigan Avenue Baptist Church and WUFO radio.

The Heritage Corridor's executive director says the reopening is allowing much more than for everyone to celebrate Buffalo's rich Black culture.

"Use this as a way to rekindle what we've been seeing ... happen around current events of late and the immediate rise of consciousness," Terry Alford said. "In particular, social justice consciousness and the opportunity to allow folks who are looking for more information or knowledge about their heritage to come in and enjoy these spaces and learn a little more."

He says the African-American Heritage Corridor is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. You must pre-register online before visiting the spaces.

If you don't have a mask or hand sanitizer, some will be provided.