Additional Yellow, Orange, Red Zones could come across NYS following Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo suggests

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 30 following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend.

During the briefing, Cuomo stated that we are in a new phase of COVID-19 and that he is worried about the domino effect the rise in COVID-19 cases will have on hospitals across New York State.

The governor also mentioned that given the social gatherings that are held around the holiday season, he is worried about the next possible surge in cases following Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Cuomo said that the Thanksgiving numbers haven't come in yet, they won't be here until 7-10 days after Thanksgiving, but that he expects it to be a big number.

The governor said that depending on when those numbers are released and if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases, that he could establish more Yellow, Orange or Red zone across the state.

During the briefing, there was no word from Cuomo if the current Yellow zone in parts of Niagara and Erie Counties or the Orange zone in parts of Erie County will be upgraded.

Cuomo also added earlier in the briefing that if hospitals do get overwhelmed, that a NY Pause could be initiated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert also said that the U.S. may see "surge upon a surge" of the coronavirus over the coming weeks.