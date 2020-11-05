BUFFALO, N.Y. — Responding to concerns over voting during the current COVID-19 pandemic, election boards all around the state are sending out absentee ballot request forms.

The Erie County Board of Elections said it sent out over 380,000 return postage paid forms ahead of the June 23 primary and special elections. It hopes to complete the process by early this week.

Back on April 24, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order requiring all eligible voters automatically receive a request form in order to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus at local polling places.

"We're obviously hoping that by June, conditions in the community will have improved, but we want to extend every opportunity to voters who may be reluctant to travel, but who want their voices to be heard," said Republican Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr.

"This is an unprecedented effort, with the Board of Elections staff working under extremely difficult circumstances to ensure the pandemic doesn't disenfranchise anyone who wants to cast a ballot," Democratic Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner said.

Because of the large number of forms being sent out and the circumstances surrounding the mailings, the cost is being covered by a federal COVID-19 grant.