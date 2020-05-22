AAA not releasing Memorial Day travel forecast amid pandemic

Last year 43 million Americans traveled during the Memorial Day weekend, which was the second-highest number on record.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our economy is expected to take another big hit this weekend.

Memorial Day usually means the start of summer and people heading out on vacation.

But things are definitely going to look a lot different this year, and for the first time in 20 years, AAA is not releasing the Memorial Day travel forecast because millions of people simply aren't traveling this year.