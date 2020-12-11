AAA: Fewer traveling this Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

AAA says expect roads and airports to be less busy as health and economic concerns impact decisions to travel for the holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the busiest travel times of the year will be anything but in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

AAA released its holiday travel forecast Thursday showing travel over the Thanksgiving holiday will drop by at least 10%. The organization says that's the biggest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

The survey shows Americans' decisions are being driven by health and economic concerns related to the virus as well as taking the advise of experts that it's just safer to stay home.

As of mid-October, AAA expected up to 50 million folks to hit the road for Thanksgiving, down from 55 million in 2019. Now, however, as positive cases are on the rise and state and local governments increase restrictions, it says the actual number will be even lower.

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

AAA expects air travel to be down by nearly half of previous years-2.4 million, making it the largest one-year decrease on record. Travel by other means, including busses and trains, is expected to drop by 76%.